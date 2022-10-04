Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha: Couple got royal touch in wedding attire

Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha, who have been dating for about a decade wed on October 4, 2022.

Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha, who have been dating for about a decade wed on October 4, 2022. On Monday, the pair celebrated their engagement in Delhi to the fullest.

The couple’s pre-wedding celebrations begin on September 30 in Delhi and last for three days. The soon-to-be-married couple recently posted new photos from their Lucknow celebration, which was held in true Royal Awadhi fashion, on social media.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal wear couture garments created by renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and they both look most elegant. Richa wore off-white, and Ali wore a sherwani with panels of gold and beige. The two looked good together. posting the pictures.

The actor in a post wrote, “Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho. #RiAli,” while Richa added: “I got you.”

The actor in a post wrote, "Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho. #RiAli," while Richa added: "I got you."

A dynamic Qawwali performance by the Rajasthani Sabri Brothers kicked off the evening.

A dynamic Qawwali performance by the Rajasthani Sabri Brothers kicked off the evening. With golden handmade curtains and chandelier candle holders, the decor complemented the avadhi Lucknowi tradition.

The food was expertly prepared by Lebua, a historic family-run hotel in the heart of Lucknow, and featured special dishes created by Mahmoodabadi, another established family-run catering business that celebrates regional cuisine.

In an audio tape posted to Instagram, Ali and Richa said they were getting married. “Two years ago we formalized our union, and just after that the pandemic hit us all,” they claimed. We had a series of personal tragedies, just like the rest of the country.

We are finally celebrating with our relatives and friends as we all take advantage of this little reprieve, and we are deeply touched and appreciative of all the blessings that are coming our way.

Ali and Richa met while working on the set of their film Fukrey.

