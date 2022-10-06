Ali Fazal says he has seen very few marriages work in his life

Ali Fazal, who recently celebrated his marriage to Richa Chadha with a number of events, stated that he would like to demonstrate the viability of marriage.

Ali mentioned that he hasn’t seen many marriages succeed in real life and that he plans to go the other way in his own situation.

After seven years of relationship, Ali had proposed to Richa Chadha in 2019.

After seven years of relationship, Ali had proposed to Richa Chadha in 2019. In 2020, they officially registered their marriage. The coronavirus epidemic prevented the pair from having a traditional wedding back then, but they recently celebrated it. They got married in Delhi, had their sangeet and mehendi there, and then held parties there as well as in Lucknow and Mumbai.

Ali spoke about his opinions on relationships and weddings. When asked which marital myth he intends to debunk the most, Ali said, “I’ve seen very few marriages work in my life, so I’d like to disprove that.” He added about his wife, “But aside from that, there’s something spiritual I share with Richa. And I thank her for that because she’s made me more spiritually aware than I was before. I was all over the place; happy, but not centred, and I think that’s the whole idea; to find that and flow with it.”

The actor added, “We’re all flawed as human beings by nature, and nothing can be perfect. But you can try and revel in that flow, and hopefully flourish in it. All I know is that I will know this person for the rest of my days. I don’t know in what form, but I always know her; and that’s the best thing I could’ve asked for.”

As Richa and Ali celebrated the pre-wedding festivities, it was expected that they would get married this month. However, they made a statement in which they mentioned how they will “formalize their relationship” in 2020, giving the impression that they were already married. Later, a statement was released by their spokesperson, “This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family.”