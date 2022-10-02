Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Ali Sethi and Shae Gill treat the audience Pasoori performance in London
Ali Sethi and Shae Gill treat the audience Pasoori performance in London

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill treat the audience Pasoori performance in London

Articles
Advertisement
Ali Sethi and Shae Gill treat the audience Pasoori performance in London

Pasoori becomes the most Googled global song in 2022

Advertisement
  • Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori is the first song from Pakistan’s Coke Studio to appear on Spotify’s “Viral 50 – Global” chart.
  • The song received 300 million views on YouTube and was also featured in the movie Ms. Marvel.
  • The audience was entertained by Sethi and Gill’s performance of the song at the London concert.
Advertisement

There is no need to introduce of Pakistani singer Ali Sethi and rising talent Shae Gill.

The duo, whose popularity soared after the song was made available on streaming services, is currently on tour in London, enchanting their foreign fans with their lyrical voice and Pasoori’s infectious groove.

A diverse audience that moved to the music was entertained by Sethi and Gill’s performance of the song at a London concert.

Also Read

‘Pasoori’ singer, Ali Sethi, made Time100 Next list
‘Pasoori’ singer, Ali Sethi, made Time100 Next list

Ali Sethi's song Pasoori has had close to 400 million views on...

The first song from Pakistan’s Coke Studio to appear on Spotify’s “Viral 50 – Global” chart is Pasoori.

Sethi and Gill collaborated on the song on numerous platforms, and they have since become a popular combo.

Advertisement

The catchy song is a lovely synthesis of several cultural influences, which contributes to Pasoori’s appeal to a wide range of listeners. Extremely dedicated followers of both singers have been obsessing over their live performances and posting clips on social media.

For the uninitiated, Pasoori was made available on Coke Studio’s 14th season. The song received 300 million views on YouTube and was also featured in the movie Ms. Marvel. The composition was done by Sethi and Xulfi, and the writing was done by Sethi and Fazal Abbas. Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi produced the soundtrack.

Also Read

Ali Sethi praised by audience for Pasoori performance at Harvard University
Ali Sethi praised by audience for Pasoori performance at Harvard University

Ali Sethi represents the new generation of musicians in the music industry....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Rahul Deshpande on Me Vasantrao making it to the Oscars’ longlist
Rahul Deshpande on Me Vasantrao making it to the Oscars’ longlist
Victoria Beckham draws criticism for sending Nicola Peltz 'driest' birthday wish
Victoria Beckham draws criticism for sending Nicola Peltz 'driest' birthday wish
Priyanka Chopra posts elevator selfie as she heads for dinner
Priyanka Chopra posts elevator selfie as she heads for dinner
SRK asks Ram Charan to let him touch the Oscar if RRR wins
SRK asks Ram Charan to let him touch the Oscar if RRR wins
Twitter claims Deepika Padukone is 'main villain' in Pathaan
Twitter claims Deepika Padukone is 'main villain' in Pathaan
Zunaira Inam said she is starting her careeer in showbiz industry
Zunaira Inam said she is starting her careeer in showbiz industry
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story