Pasoori becomes the most Googled global song in 2022

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori is the first song from Pakistan’s Coke Studio to appear on Spotify’s “Viral 50 – Global” chart.

The song received 300 million views on YouTube and was also featured in the movie Ms. Marvel.

The audience was entertained by Sethi and Gill’s performance of the song at the London concert.

There is no need to introduce of Pakistani singer Ali Sethi and rising talent Shae Gill.

The duo, whose popularity soared after the song was made available on streaming services, is currently on tour in London, enchanting their foreign fans with their lyrical voice and Pasoori’s infectious groove.

Sethi and Gill collaborated on the song on numerous platforms, and they have since become a popular combo.

The catchy song is a lovely synthesis of several cultural influences, which contributes to Pasoori’s appeal to a wide range of listeners. Extremely dedicated followers of both singers have been obsessing over their live performances and posting clips on social media.

For the uninitiated, Pasoori was made available on Coke Studio’s 14th season. The song received 300 million views on YouTube and was also featured in the movie Ms. Marvel. The composition was done by Sethi and Xulfi, and the writing was done by Sethi and Fazal Abbas. Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi produced the soundtrack.

