Ali Sethi’s latest fashion look goes viral

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi was featured in the Marvel television series Ms. Marvel.

He is renowned for having an edgy sense of style.

His most recent appearance stunned fans.

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi is incredibly popular. Ali is quite popular, and he knows music well enough to continue providing us with lovely songs in his melodic voice. The singer has a sizable fan base both in Pakistan and abroad. He has given us masterpieces like Umran Langiyan, Chan Kithan, and Pasoori, the year's biggest dance hit that was even featured in the Marvel television series Ms. Marvel. Since the beginning of his career, Ali Sethi has released success after hit, and the singer has never looked back.

However, Sethi is well-known for more than only his gorgeous music and catchy tunes. He is renowned for having an edgy sense of style. Ali Sethi wears statement pieces to various appearances and is not frightened of non-androgynous fashion. His most recent appearance, where he chose a traditional Scottish-inspired costume for a Times event, has also generated some buzz online.

Have a look at his look:

