Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ali Sethi’s Latest Fashion Statement Confuses Netizens

Ali Sethi’s Latest Fashion Statement Confuses Netizens

Articles
Advertisement
Ali Sethi’s Latest Fashion Statement Confuses Netizens

Ali Sethi’s Latest Fashion Statement Confuses Netizens

Advertisement
  • Ali Sethi is a well-known Pakistani singer.
  • He has given us masterpieces such as Umran Langiyan, Chan Kithan, and the rager of the year Pasoori.
  • His edgy fashion sense has also caused a stir on the Internet.
Advertisement

Ali Sethi is a well-known Pakistani singer. Ali has a large fan base, and he understands music well enough to continue providing us with beautiful numbers in his melodious voice.

The singer has a large fan base not only in Pakistan but also internationally. He has given us masterpieces such as Umran Langiyan, Chan Kithan, and the rager of the year Pasoori, which has made people all over the world dance and has even appeared in the Marvel series Ms Marvel. Since the beginning of his career, Ali Sethi has delivered hit after hit, and the singer has never looked back.

However, Ali Sethi is known for more than just his beautiful music and melodious songs. He is also well-known for his edgy fashion sense. Ali Sethi is not afraid of non-androgynous fashion and dresses in statement pieces for various occasions.

His most recent look has also caused a stir on the Internet, as he chose a traditional Scottish-inspired outfit for a Times event. Ali Sethi was dressed as follows

Also Read

Iman Ali gets criticism for wearing a skimpy dress
Iman Ali gets criticism for wearing a skimpy dress

Iman Ali, a Pakistani actor and model, is stunning both on and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Rupert Grint needs acting break after work on 'Harry Potter'
Rupert Grint needs acting break after work on 'Harry Potter'
King Charles condemns on Peshawar Police Line blast
King Charles condemns on Peshawar Police Line blast
Ashton Kutcher apologises to Harry Styles over awkward karaoke mix up
Ashton Kutcher apologises to Harry Styles over awkward karaoke mix up
Prince Harry's publisher in crisis as high-profile figures resign after Spare release
Prince Harry's publisher in crisis as high-profile figures resign after Spare release
Meera failed to recognize several well-known Pakistani celebrities
Meera failed to recognize several well-known Pakistani celebrities
Iranian film director goes on hunger strike in prison
Iranian film director goes on hunger strike in prison
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story