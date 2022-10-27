Ali Sethi’s Latest Fashion Statement Confuses Netizens

Ali Sethi is a well-known Pakistani singer.

He has given us masterpieces such as Umran Langiyan, Chan Kithan, and the rager of the year Pasoori.

His edgy fashion sense has also caused a stir on the Internet.

His most recent look has also caused a stir on the Internet, as he chose a traditional Scottish-inspired outfit for a Times event. Ali Sethi was dressed as follows

