Ali Zafar writes heartfelt note for Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday
Ali Zafar writes a heartfelt note for Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th...
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit dancing to Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar’s hit song Sun Re Sajaniya astounded her admirers. Ali Zafar expressed his delight at seeing his favorite actress dance to one of his most well-known songs.
With her hot dance skills and stunning facial expression, the Kalank diva wins millions of hearts in the video.
This week, the Indian movie star put a video of her dancing to Ali Zafar’s well-known song on Instagram. Her fans liked the choreography, and many of them praised how well the two celebrities got along.
“Tumse hi humko pyaar hai,” captioned Madhuri.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.