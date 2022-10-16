Advertisement
Ali Zafar couldn't get over of Madhuri Dixit's dancing video on 'Suno Re Sajania'

Ali Zafar couldn’t get over of Madhuri Dixit’s dancing video on ‘Suno Re Sajania’

Ali Zafar couldn’t get over of Madhuri Dixit’s dancing video on ‘Suno Re Sajania’

Ali Zafar couldn’t get over of Madhuri Dixit’s dancing video on ‘Suno Re Sajania’

  • Madhuri Dixit’s dance video on Ali Zafar’s song Sun Re Sajaniya went viral.
  • Ali Zafar feels overjoyed after watching her dance video on his song.

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit dancing to Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar’s hit song Sun Re Sajaniya astounded her admirers. Ali Zafar expressed his delight at seeing his favorite actress dance to one of his most well-known songs.

With her hot dance skills and stunning facial expression, the Kalank diva wins millions of hearts in the video.

This week, the Indian movie star put a video of her dancing to Ali Zafar’s well-known song on Instagram. Her fans liked the choreography, and many of them praised how well the two celebrities got along.

“Tumse hi humko pyaar hai,” captioned Madhuri.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

