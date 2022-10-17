Ali Zafar reacts to Madhuri Dixit grooving on his song ‘Sajania’

Madhuri Dixit is a big fan of the internet, which is clear from her social media. The actress often dances to well-known songs to show off her moves. In one of her most recent Instagram posts, she can be seen dancing to Ali Zafar’s song “Sajania.”

Well, the veteran Bollywood actress’s short performance on the song has not only gotten a lot of attention on Instagram, but it has also caught the attention of the singer. Ali recently responded to the Dhak Dhak girl dancing to his song on his verified Instagram account.

The actor from Dear Zindagi posted a video that is a collage of two different shots of him and Madhuri. In the first, Madhuri is dancing, and in the second, Ali is thrilled and enthralled by her. Ali’s fans quickly filled the comments section with messages and smiley faces. “Fanboy moment for Ali Zafar,” said one user. “Ali bhai, you are always the best,” said another.

For those who didn’t know, Dixit posted a video of the reel on her handle last week. The actress looked beautiful in a white floral blazer and white pants. It looked like the video was made at her house in Mumbai.

When it comes to her work, the 55-year-old actress is getting a lot of praise for her latest movie, Maja Ma, which came out on Prime Video. It was Madhuri’s second over-the-top (OTT) project after The Fame Game, a web series made by Netflix. In the Prime Video movie, she was paired with Gajraj Rao. Shrishti Srivastava, Rtiwik Bhowmik, and Barkha Sing were also part of the group of stars in the family drama.

Aside from this, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress is currently working as a judge on the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi.

