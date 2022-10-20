Advertisement
Ali Zafar requests court to seized Meesha Shafi’s passport

Ali Zafar requests court to seized Meesha Shafi’s passport

Articles
Ali Zafar requests court to seized Meesha Shafi’s passport

Ali Zafar requests court to seized Meesha Shafi’s passport

  • Ali Zafar’s damages claim was heard in front of an additional sessions judge.
  • The singer of Dasht e Tanhai asked for an exemption from attendance owing to joint pain.
  • Meesha Shafi left before the cross-examination was finished, and she is still in Pakistan.
Once again making news is the dispute surrounding Lollywood singers Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi.

Media reports state that Zafar’s damages claim was heard in front of an additional sessions judge. The singer of Dasht e Tanhai made a request for exemption from attendance owing to joint pain and asked for an adjournment of the hearing so that cross-examination could take place.

On the other hand, the singer of Channo filed a request to have the Sunn Ve Balori singer’s passport placed in judicial custody and to deliver the summons for an appearance.

Meesha Shafi left before the cross-examination was finished, and she is still in Pakistan to attend the premiere of a movie in which her brother worked, according to the petition, which claimed that Shafi is purposefully attempting to dodge court proceedings.

In order to avoid leaving the country without finishing Shafi’s cross-examination, Zafar’s attorney asked to be given custody of the passport.

For the uninitiated, Shafi accused Ali Zafar of sexual harassment on Twitter on April 19, 2018. Zafar vehemently refuted the accusations and vowed to take the case to court.

On June 23, 2018, Zafar sued Shafi for slander under the Defamation Ordinance 2002 for 1 billion rupees, saying Shafi had injured his reputation, goodwill, and livelihood through “false, slanderous, and defamatory” claims.

End of Article
