Ali Zafar writes heartfelt note for Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday

Ali Zafar feels overjoyed to see Madhuri Dixit dancing on his song
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit dancing to Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar’s hit song...
Ali Zafar is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, model, actor, producer, screenwriter, and painter. Zafar started out on Pakistani television before becoming a popular musician.
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan just turned 80, but despite his age, he is still in high demand and has a huge number of fans.
With his latest great work in Goodbye, Piku and Gulabo Sitabo, he is still a force to be reckoned with, and Pakistani superstar Ali Zafar is one of his fans.
Taking to Instagram, Ali penned a heartwarming birthday note, “In the end, love and respect is all we need. In the end, love and respect is all there will be. Happy birthday to a man who deserves both, now and forever. @amitabhbachchan. It’ll always be my honour to be able to give this tribute to the great legend.”
