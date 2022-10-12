Ali Zafar writes heartfelt note for Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday

Advertisement
  • Ali Zafar writes a heartfelt note for Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday.
  • Ali Zafar is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, model and actor.
  • Ali penned a heartwarming birthday note, “In the end, love and respect is all we need
Ali Zafar is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, model, actor, producer, screenwriter, and painter. Zafar started out on Pakistani television before becoming a popular musician.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan just turned 80, but despite his age, he is still in high demand and has a huge number of fans.

With his latest great work in Goodbye, Piku and Gulabo Sitabo, he is still a force to be reckoned with, and Pakistani superstar Ali Zafar is one of his fans.

Taking to Instagram, Ali penned a heartwarming birthday note, “In the end, love and respect is all we need. In the end, love and respect is all there will be. Happy birthday to a man who deserves both, now and forever. @amitabhbachchan. It’ll always be my honour to be able to give this tribute to the great legend.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

