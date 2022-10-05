Advertisement
Alia Bhatt Baby shower celebration: Inside Look!

Alia Bhatt Baby shower celebration: Inside Look!

Articles
Alia Bhatt Baby shower celebration: Inside Look!

Alia Bhatt Baby shower celebration: Inside Look!

  • Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child.
  • Baby shower for the actress was held at their Vastu on Dussehra.
  • Alia will next be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will start a new chapter in their lives. They will welcome their new baby with enthusiasm. He and the actress are expecting their first child. The baby shower for Alia Bhatt was held at their Vastu today, on Dussehra. Their family members, including Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, and a few close friends, were present for the private ceremony. Everyone was seen arriving for the event earlier in the day. And now, interior photos are starting to arrive.

Everyone uploaded images from Alia’s baby shower on social media, from Neetu Kapoor to Soni Razdan. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the sister of Ranbir Kapoor, also posted pictures of the couple to her Instagram account. Anushka Ranjan, Alia’s friend, shared a picture of Alia and her girl group on social media. Ranbir posed for a selfie with his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor, and Rima Jain. Shaheen Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt also made their presence known.

 

Long-term lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April of this year. The couple is smitten with one another. Ranbir recently asserted in an interview that he is powerless without Alia.

Alia will next be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has the Hollywood movie “Heart of Stone” scheduled. Ranbir, on the other hand, will appear in Animal. He will appear in the next film directed by Luv Ranjan alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The movie’s title has not yet been revealed. There are rumours that he will work on a project with Ananya Panday.

