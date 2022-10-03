Alia Bhatt becomes fan of Ranbir Kapoor in new Mandarin Oriental post

Alia Bhatt appeared in an advertisement for Mandarin Oriental hotel’s ‘I’m a fan’ campaign.

She declared herself to be a fan of Ranbir Kapoor and Meryl Streep.

She added, ‘I am a fan of great performers. I am a fan of Meryl Streep.’

Alia Bhatt is a British actress of Indian descent who predominantly works in Hindi language films. She has won numerous honors, including four Filmfare Awards.

Alia Bhatt was a proud wife when she said that Ranbir Kapoor was her favorite actor. The actor said that she likes other great actors, like Ranbir Kapoor and Meryl Streep. She also said that she likes to wear men’s perfumes and sleep with the lights on.

Recently, Alia Bhatt has appeared in a commercial for the Mandarin Oriental hotel’s “I’m a fan” campaign, in which she enumerated the things she enjoys. She revealed her love of yoga, guitar playing, sleeping with the lights on, and journaling.

She added "I am a fan of great performers. I am a fan of Meryl Streep." The mom-to-be blushed as she further said, "I am a fan of Ranbir Kapoor." She further said, "I am a fan of wearing men's perfumes, I am a fan of ragi chips, I am a fan of fun. I am a fan of making the most of what life puts in front of you. I am a fan of life's little luxuries."

