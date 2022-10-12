Alia Bhatt exudes pregnancy glow in latest photoshoot

Alia Bhatt shared more images from her Ed-a-Mamma photo shoot.

She cradled her cat Ed and gazed tenderly in one of the images.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together.

Alia Bhatt posted a number of images from her most recent photo shoot for her apparel line on her Instagram account. The actress had previously posted more images from the shoot when she wore a variety of colorful ensembles and showed off her growing baby belly. As a result of the pictures, fans commented that Alia was cute and ‘radiating pregnancy glow.’

On Wednesday, Alia shared the images on Instagram. The shoot’s fan accounts on Twitter and Instagram shared further photos. She cradled her cat Ed and gazed at it tenderly in one of the images. For the shoot, she wore comfortable light-colored attire. She is pictured in another set of images sporting a white top, a denim garment that serves as both leggings and a cover for her tummy, and her hair wrapped up with a pink scarf. Her upcoming maternity clothes line Ed-a-Mamma was the subject of the photo session.

“just another day at work for Ed with Ed wearing Ed @edamamma. Launching on the 14th of October.” she captioned her post. She used the hashtags #Edamamma #EdamammaMaternityWear on it.

“Why do the first picture looks like Preity Zinta?.” asked one of her followers in the comment section. Another fan wrote “Cute”. One more fan remarked, “You look like your mom.” Numerous of her supporters added heart emojis to the images.

After years of courting, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor exchanged vows in a private ceremony at his Mumbai home on April 14, 2022. The couple made the announcement that they are expecting their first child together two months after getting married.

Last Friday, Alia explained what made her launch her own maternity-wear collection. “It’s not like I’ve bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don’t know how you’re going to look or feel over the next few months and let’s be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful,” she said on Instagram.

