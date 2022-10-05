Advertisement
  • Alia Bhatt glows in yellow Anarkali as she poses with Shaheen Bhatt and others at her baby shower
  • Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most popular couples, are having their first child.
  • Today, the actress is having a party for her baby shower.
  • Family and friends are starting to show up for the event.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most popular couples, are having their first child. Today, the actress is having a party for her baby shower. Family and friends are starting to show up for the event. Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the late Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi, and others were seen arriving at their home Vastu. It is also the same place where Alia and Ranbir got married in April. Anushka Ranjan, the actress’s best friend, posted the first picture of the mother-to-be from the ceremony on her Instagram account before the event.

Anushka Ranjan uploaded a photo of Alia Bhatt’s female gang on Instagram Stories. Alia glowed in all-yellow. She wore a yellow outfit and golden-bordered dupatta. She wore a golden chocker necklace, maang tika, and little makeup. Alia wore gold flats. Her sister Shaheen Bhatt wore a pink suit and sheer dupatta, while Anushka wore a blue kurta and white cigarette trousers. Alia’s pregnant glow is undeniable.

Alia Bhatt

Alia’s Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone starring Gal Gadot has a buzzy teaser. She’ll also appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. This year’s filming finished. Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra star. Alia is presently enjoying the success of Brahmastra, which she co-starred in with Ranbir Kapoor.

