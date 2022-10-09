Alia Bhatt has a ‘chaat day’ with her sister Shaheen Bhatt

With pregnancy cravings kicking in, Alia is indulging into some yummy food.

She had her baby shower recently and internet can’t stop gushing over her dreamy pictures.

Next year, she has Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ releasing in February.

Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, and they are expecting their first child soon. But it appears that this expecting mother is making the most of her pregnancy and thoroughly enjoying this stage.

Alia is indulging in some delicious food as pregnancy cravings kick in, and it’s quite adorable to see. On Sunday, Alia shared a story with the caption “the power of a puri.” She shared another photo of’sev puri’ with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mentioned that it’s ‘chaat day.’

On the eve of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, September 28, Shaheen also posted a story in which she was seen eating noodles and Chinese with Alia. Alia was craving pizza a few days ago and asked netizens to recommend the best pizza place. Shilpa Shetty surprised Alia by sending her some delicious pizza after hearing her story!

Alia’s pregnancy craving stories are adorable, and netizens adore seeing this side of her. The actress also recently had her baby shower, and the internet can’t get enough of her dreamy photos with Ranbir. The expecting mother looked stunning in a yellow ethnic wear set, complete with a’maang teeka.’

Following ‘Brahmastra,’ Alia will be seen in her Hollywood debut, ‘Heart of Stone,’ which will be released on Netflix in 2023. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ directed by Karan Johar, will be released in February of next year.

