Alia Bhatt looks dapper in this throwback pictures

Alia Bhatt looks dapper in this throwback pictures

Articles
Alia Bhatt looks dapper in this throwback pictures

Alia Bhatt looks dapper in this throwback pictures

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is one of the famous people who have a lot of fans on social media sites. Different fan accounts often find old photos of Bhatt and post them again for her fans to see. But the most recent picture of the Bollywood actress that is going viral is one that her mother, who is also an actress, shared.

On Saturday, Razdan posted an old photo of her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt to her social media account. In the picture, all three of the Bhatts can be seen smiling big. Soni wrote, “It’s Throwback Thursday on Saturday!” in the caption.

The Raazi actress went on to write, “And some lovely London memories have come to light… this was right before we ate some delicious food at @osteriabasilico.” Alia’s fans loved the photo as soon as she posted it on her Instagram feed. One user wrote, “Beautiful family,” while another said, “Love for pretty ladies.” There were a lot of red hearts, heart eyes, and fire emoticons in the comments.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The soon-to-be mom-to-be actress made headlines recently when she added maternity clothes to her clothing line, Ed-A-Mamma. The actress told people about her new business by saying, “For the first two years, I didn’t put my name on the brand to see if the product would sell on its own or not. Our sales have increased by 10 times in the last three months. Now we’re going to sell things. We are working together with both Lifestyle and Shoppers Stop. By the end of this month, our products will be sold in 40 places.

She was last seen in the movie Brahmastra, which starred her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The movie directed by Ayan Mukerji came out on September 9. Along with Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjun were also in the fantasy adventure.

