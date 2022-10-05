Alia Bhatt opens up on her finances

Alia Bhatt’s career has come a long way.

Alia Bhatt’s career has come a long way. She is one of the best-known and most trusted actresses. Her acting has changed over the years, earning her a special place in fans’ hearts. Alia began her career with the movie “Student of the Year,” which also starred Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. However, the movie “Highway” was a turning point in her career. Fans went crazy over how she played the part in the movie. She has made many movies that did well at the box office. But do you know who still takes care of her money?

Recently, at Forbes India’s Tycoon of Tomorrow 2022 event, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress talked about her finances and said that her mother Soni Razdan takes care of them. “Right now, my mom is in charge of my money. To be honest, I don’t know how much money I have in the bank. But every now and then I checked it with my team, and they walked me through the numbers. I kind of have an idea, but I know that my mom is doing a great job with my money right now. “I make money, and then my mom takes care of it,” she was quoted as saying in the interview.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Alia said that she was paid Rs 15 lakh for her role in Student of the Year. The actress gave the check to her mother, Soni Razdan, without going through anyone else.

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Samara attended Alia Bhatt’s baby shower today. Shaheen Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, and Rima Jain also attended. Anushka Ranjan uploaded the photo on her Instagram stories. She looked lovely in ethnic yellow.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is next for Alia. Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi also feature. 10 February 2023 is the release date.

