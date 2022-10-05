Alia Bhatt, an actress with a lot of talent, got the TIME 100 Impact Award 2022 on Sunday, October 2.

Gauri and Nainika made the bronze and gold cape dress that the soon-to-be mom wore to the TIME Awards.

Alia Bhatt gave a great speech at the event.

Later, Alia Bhatt posted about her TIME Award moments on her official Instagram page with a heartfelt caption. The talented actress said something that made me think about how important it is to accept the flaws that make us who we are. Alia Bhatt’s note says, “There are so many rules that, whether we know it or not, we think that in order to be liked, loved, and good, we have to be perfect. This is an impossible, mythical being that could only really exist in the pages of a fairytale.”

“Over the past 10 years, I’ve realised something I always knew instinctively. Perfection bores. The Darlings actress said imperfections make you unique. Alia Bhatt published part of her TIME Award speech on Instagram, saying, “I want to appreciate my imperfections and my strengths.” I can’t spell, but I know what to say to a vulnerable person. My general knowledge is poor, but I’ve worked hard on my emotional intelligence.

Alia Bhatt married longtime lover Ranbir Kapoor in April. Brahmastra, the couple’s debut film, was released on September 9 and is a huge hit. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting. Alia is slated to start filming Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara in 2023.

