Alia Bhatt praised for her performance in “Gangubai Kathiawadi”

The film was directed by Leela Bhansali.

Alia Bhatt is now known as one of the most polished actresses in Bollywood because of how she played Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was praised by magazines all over the world.

Tom Hanks, Cameron Diaz, Lupita Nyong’o, Jennifer Lawrence, and Alia Bhatt were among the A-list actors on the list.

According to the author, Mike McCahill, of Bhatt’s portrayal, “As the real-life figure of Ganga Harjivandas, the self-improving sex slave who became queen of Mumbai’s 1960s red-light district, Bhatt makes complete emotional sense of a rollercoaster character arc.

Her extraordinarily expressive dancing in drum number Dholida tells its own story: veering from communal celebration to personal desolation, it’s a walloping three-minute tabulation of everything this woman has gained and lost.”

The film, directed by Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt, debuted to raving reviews, with particular attention paid to Bhatt’s performance.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently shot for her soon-to-be-launched maternity apparel line has been released. The actor posted a video of the actress posing while wearing several pregnancy-related clothing. The actress and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first kid.

