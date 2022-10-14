Advertisement
Alia Bhatt revealed her desire to become an actor at the age of 4

Alia Bhatt revealed her desire to become an actor at the age of 4

  • Alia Bhatt is one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actresses.
  • Student Of The Year (2012) was her Bollywood debut.
  • She will star in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zara.
Alia Bhatt is a top Indian actress. Student Of The Year (2012) was her Bollywood debut. In Highway, Imtiaz Ali’s second Bollywood film, Alia Bhatt’s portrayal of Veera Tripathi defied the stereotype of her being a pretty face. With outstanding performances, she became one of Bollywood’s most sought-after performers.

Alia Bhatt had discussed her decision to become an actor in many interviews. At 4, Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wanted to be an actress. Correct. She determined that she always wanted to be visible on the box in the living room (television) despite not knowing anything about the industry or its success and failure. The gifted actress said she never lost her childlike passion for acting.

 

On the work front, Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt’s last film. Alia starred opposite her husband Ranbir Kapoor in the September release. The actress will play Isha in Brahmastra 2 by 2023.

Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot, marks her Hollywood debut. She will star in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara.

 

