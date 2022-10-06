Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor is happy to take care of their baby

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are expecting their first child, have planned to share the chores of their infant.

Alia made the remarks as she explained the meaning behind the name of her children’s clothing line, Ed-A-Mamma.

When questioned if this would also be the case for her and Ranbir Kapoor if they had their child, Alia’s response was altered.

Advertisement

In order to manage their parental responsibilities and acting careers, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are expecting their first child, have planned to share the chores of their infant. Unlike the conventional social standards, according to Alia, where the mother is more active in a child’s development, Ranbir is glad to share the responsibilities.

Also Read More Pics: Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt at her baby shower Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child. In April...

Alia made the remarks as she explained the meaning behind the name of her children’s clothing line, Ed-A-Mamma. According to Alia, who named the kidswear company after her cat Edward and herself as the feline’s mother, most mothers buy children’s clothing. When questioned if this would also be the case for her and Ranbir Kapoor if they had their child, Alia’s response was altered.

She said, “That was a wrong thing for me to say. It’s also kind of sexist because I think fathers shop as well. Even in my case, I have done a bit of shopping and so has my husband.” Further asked how she and Ranbir are going to share their baby’s responsibilities, Alia said, “I think the journey of discovery will begin once the baby comes. But definitely, the intention is to share, that’s most important.”

Also Read Alia Bhatt discusses her bond with her mother Soni Razdan According to Hindustan Times, Alia Bhatt recently mentioned in an interview that...

The actor added, “And Ranbir is very happy, he has already been like ‘baby you work from this month onwards, I will take time off so you can go to work. I can come back and then you can take time off then we just keep taking time off.’ He is very happy to share that responsibility. And he in fact recently said in an interview that ‘I think I have this very big responsibility on my head and that is to send Alia back to work because the fans would really complain and hold me responsible if I don’t do my bit as a parent as well.'”

Advertisement

Alia and Ranbir, who got married on April 14, had previously revealed their pregnancy in June. Brahmastra, the duo’s debut collaboration, was released on September 9. Recently, Alia also debuted a maternity collection under her Ed-A-Mamma clothing label.