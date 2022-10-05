Alia Bhatt wears a yellow traditional outfit at her baby shower

Advertisement
Articles
  • Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor planned their baby shower ceremony today in Mumbai.
  • Shaheen Bhatt visited Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s Mumbai house Vastu.
  • Neetu Kapoor was seen with her daughter Riddhima.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor planned their baby shower ceremony today in Mumbai. Shaheen Bhatt visited Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s Mumbai house Vastu. Neetu Kapoor was seen with daughter Riddhima.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting. The stars have been promoting Brahmastra and are celebrating Alia’s upcoming delivery with family and friends. Alia’s sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheeh Bhatt, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor, and grandma Neila Devi arrived to his Mumbai residence Vastu on Wednesday. Alia and Ranbir’s April wedding was there. Alia donned a bright yellow kurta outfit.

Pooja Bhatt at the celebrations.

Paparazzi accounts shared photos of Shaheen Bhatt with family outside Alia and Ranbir’s home. She donned a green-and-pink Indian dress. Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, and Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, reportedly planned a girls-only baby shower in September. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda, and others were invited.

Karisma Kapoor at the celebrations.

Alia Bhatt’s June pregnancy announcement surprised the internet. Since then, she’s been filming Darlings and Brahmastra. Alia and Ranbir were recently spotted. Alia returned to Mumbai after attending an international awards presentation in Singapore while Ranbir celebrated Durga puja at filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s family pandal.

 

On Wednesday, the mom-to-be uploaded a video from the October 2 Time100 awards ceremony. Alia wore a silver gown and gave an excellent speech at the awards event. Her prize speech: Alia had said, “I am immensely proud to be here tonight as the representative of my country — a country that has built both me and my career. India is a country that, at its core, values diversity above anything else.”

