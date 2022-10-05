Alia Bhatt’s baby shower pictures make rounds on social media

Ali Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a baby shower ceremony on October 5th.

Alia’s family members, including her sister Shaheen and her father Mahesh Bhatt, were present.

Ali Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut in the upcoming film Heart of Stone.

Also seen entering the building were Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu Kapoor.

Have a look at the pictures:

Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and Karishma were spotted during Alia Bhatt’s baby shower.

The first child of Bhatt and Kapoor is expected to arrive soon. So, on October 5, the couple had a baby shower that was attended by their family and close friends.

April 14th, 2022 saw the wedding of Ali and Ranbir. In June, the couple made the baby’s arrival public.

On the work front, the duo recently debuted their eagerly anticipated Ayan Mukerji film Brahmastra. At the box office, the movie was a huge hit.

In the upcoming movie Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot, Ali Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut, according to IndiaToday. She also has Jee Le Zaraa and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in development.

