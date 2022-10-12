Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alizeh Shah, Aliya Ali shares adorable dance moves on set

Alizeh Shah, Aliya Ali shares adorable dance moves on set

Articles
Advertisement
Alizeh Shah, Aliya Ali shares adorable dance moves on set

Alizeh Shah, Aliya Ali shares adorable dance moves on set

Advertisement

Alizeh Shah and Aliya Ali, two talented actresses, recently shared some fun videos on their social media accounts of them dancing to old Bollywood songs from the 1990s on the set of their ongoing TV show Taqdeer.

Fans are crazy about celebrities who made sure to have fun at work.

In the video, you can see the actresses swaying gracefully in beautiful clothes. Tanaa Banaa can be seen wearing a pearl-white dress and holding garlands, while Aliya Ali is dressed up in a fancy gold and red formal outfit.

Alizeh Shah is a young Pakistani actress with a lot of talent who is quickly becoming well-known. The star has become very popular in a short time. One reason she has so many fans is that she does things like this.

Advertisement

Also Read

Alizeh Shah faces backlash for her new drama serial ‘Taqdeer’ 
Alizeh Shah faces backlash for her new drama serial ‘Taqdeer’ 

Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan star in the new drama Taqdeer. Teaser's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zoya Nasir shows upbeat dance moves at a wedding
Zoya Nasir shows upbeat dance moves at a wedding
Fans demand on Salaar's teaser after the director shared a BTS
Fans demand on Salaar's teaser after the director shared a BTS
Muneeb Butt reports cyber stalking against Feroze Khan
Muneeb Butt reports cyber stalking against Feroze Khan
Kartik Aaryan leased Shahid Kapoor's sea-facing Juhu flat
Kartik Aaryan leased Shahid Kapoor's sea-facing Juhu flat
Sara Ali Khan leaves collective to join Karan Johar production
Sara Ali Khan leaves collective to join Karan Johar production
Romeo Santos reveals he's expecting baby No. 4 in music video
Romeo Santos reveals he's expecting baby No. 4 in music video
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story