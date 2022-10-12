Alizeh Shah, Aliya Ali shares adorable dance moves on set

Alizeh Shah and Aliya Ali, two talented actresses, recently shared some fun videos on their social media accounts of them dancing to old Bollywood songs from the 1990s on the set of their ongoing TV show Taqdeer.

Fans are crazy about celebrities who made sure to have fun at work.

In the video, you can see the actresses swaying gracefully in beautiful clothes. Tanaa Banaa can be seen wearing a pearl-white dress and holding garlands, while Aliya Ali is dressed up in a fancy gold and red formal outfit.

Alizeh Shah is a young Pakistani actress with a lot of talent who is quickly becoming well-known. The star has become very popular in a short time. One reason she has so many fans is that she does things like this.

Advertisement

Also Read Alizeh Shah faces backlash for her new drama serial ‘Taqdeer’ Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan star in the new drama Taqdeer. Teaser's...