  Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan Join Forces in a new drama 'Taqdeer' 
  • Taqdeer is a tale of love and breakup and the twists and turns a woman has to face after marriage.
  • The teaser also elaborates on the story of a young, pampered girl who is coddled by her parents.
  • Sami Khan and Alizeh Shah will be seen on screen after a long hiatus.
We’ve seen a lot of Cinderella stories crammed into various dramas, and cliched topics are usually chosen and recreated. Taqdeer, an upcoming drama serial starring Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan, is based on the tired Cinderella story.

Nonetheless, its story and teaser piqued the interest of many, and Taqdeer is one of the year’s most anticipated dramas.

Taqdeer is a story about love and breakups, as well as the ups and downs that come with marriage. The teaser also elaborates on the story of a young, spoiled girl who is the apple of her parents’ eyes and is constantly coddled by her family. She ends up in a house where she is treated as a servant and is overburdened with housework and responsibilities.

Sami Khan, Alizeh Shah, Zain Afzal, Asim Mehmood, Javed Sheikh, Bahroz Sabzwari, Maryam Noor, Alia Ali, and Khalid Anam star in the film.

Big Bang Entertainment produced the film, which was directed by Mohsin Talat and produced by Dr. Ali Kazmi and Fahad Mustafa.

In addition, Sami Khan co-stars in the drama Tinkay Ka Sahara with Haroon Shahid, Sonia Hussain, and Rabab Hashim.

Alizeh Shah, on the other hand, will return to the screen after a lengthy absence due to controversies, rude behaviour on set, and diva tantrums.

