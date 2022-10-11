Advertisement
Alizeh Shah trolled for fairness cream commercial

Alizeh Shah trolled for fairness cream commercial

Articles
Alizeh Shah trolled for fairness cream commercial

Alizeh Shah trolled for fairness cream commercial

  • Alizeh Shah started out as a model for commercials before deciding to pursue acting.
  • Ad depicts her as a big star in the commercial for Fairness Cream.
  • Some fans claim that she doesn’t need fairness lotion because she is naturally fair and attractive.
Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani television actress, who is incredibly endearing, gorgeous, and brilliant. Alizeh Shah started out as a model for commercials before deciding to pursue acting. The popular dramas Ishq Tamasha, Dil Moum Ka Diya, Jo TU Chahey, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and Ehd E Wafa all featured Alizeh Shah.

The young, stunning diva is adored for her pretty wide eyes, pretty features, and adorable grin. Alizeh Shah is a brave and daring actor who doesn’t hesitate to take on challenging roles. Her most recent, stunning, and provocative commercial is presently trending on social media. She appears in the commercial for the Fairness Cream while donning a pink colourful outfit, which has promoted the product. The ad depicts her as a big star.

Look at the advertisement to see Alizeh Shah looking radiant and lovely!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Fans, however, didn’t appreciate her commercial and claimed that Alizeh Shah didn’t need any kind of fairness lotion because she is naturally fair and attractive. They referred to the advertisement as being “cheap.” Alizeh received love from some fans as well. Others claimed that the song featured in the advertisement was a cover of the Indian classic “Ke Sara Sara.” Here are some remarks:

Public Reaction on Alizeh Shah's New Fairness Cream Commercial

Public Reaction on Alizeh Shah's New Fairness Cream Commercial

Public Reaction on Alizeh Shah's New Fairness Cream Commercial

Public Reaction on Alizeh Shah's New Fairness Cream Commercial

Public Reaction on Alizeh Shah's New Fairness Cream Commercial

