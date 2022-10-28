Alyssa Scott has posts another photo of her growing baby bump

Advertisement
  • Alyssa Scott shared a photo of herself and her 4-year-old daughter Zeela and a baby bump
  • Her son Zen died last December from a brain tumour.
  • Alyssa has not yet revealed more information about the father of her child.
Alyssa Scott recently revealed that she was expecting a baby, almost a year after losing her son Zen with Nick Cannon. She recently tweeted another image of her baby bump

The model, who made her pregnancy announcement on October 26, released a fresh photo of herself and her 4-year-old daughter Zeela in a long-sleeved brown dress with a cutout down the middle.

Alyssa has not yet revealed more information about her pregnancy or made the father of her unborn child’s known

In her pregnancy announcement, which also featured her daughter, she wrote alongside the pic, “With you by my side….”

The 29-year-announcement old’s is released as her and Nick Cannon are ready to commemorate the passing of their son Zen, who died from a brain tumour one year ago in December.

The Wild ‘N Out host lauded Alyssa soon after their 5-month-old died.

Alyssa Scott, Instagram

Shortly after the passing of their 5-year-old, the Wild ‘N Out host praised Alyssa.

“Zen’s mom, Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I’ve ever seen,” Nick said on an episode of his talk show. “Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be, but always the best mom and continues to be the best mom.”

Alyssa has also spoken about her grief from losing Zen, getting candid about the loss of her child in an Instagram post.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year since what I thought would be a quick doctor visit turned into a 5 day hospital stay,” Alyssa wrote back in August. “I will never be the same. My body feels it. I’ve been on the verge of tears the last few days. Trying to keep a forward momentum.”

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott launch Zen Cannon Foundation
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott launch Zen Cannon Foundation

Zen Cannon was 5 months old when he died of brain cancer....

