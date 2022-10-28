Alyssa Scott has posts another photo of her growing baby bump

Advertisement

The 29-year-announcement old’s is released as her and Nick Cannon are ready to commemorate the passing of their son Zen, who died from a brain tumour one year ago in December.

The Wild ‘N Out host lauded Alyssa soon after their 5-month-old died.

“Zen’s mom, Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I’ve ever seen,” Nick said on an episode of his talk show. “Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be, but always the best mom and continues to be the best mom.”

Alyssa has also spoken about her grief from losing Zen, getting candid about the loss of her child in an Instagram post.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year since what I thought would be a quick doctor visit turned into a 5 day hospital stay,” Alyssa wrote back in August. “I will never be the same. My body feels it. I’ve been on the verge of tears the last few days. Trying to keep a forward momentum.”