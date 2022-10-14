AMAs 2022 Nominations: Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny dominate

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to grandma before intimacy with Pete
A few weeks ago, the nominations for the American Music Awards 2022 were announced. Some of the biggest names in music will be competing for prestigious awards.
On Sunday, November 20, the American Music Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The host of the upcoming awards show has not yet been named.
This year, there have been some changes to the nominations, and some new categories have been added.
Check out the nominations list below:
Artist of the year
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New artist of the year
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the year
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Favourite touring artist
Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Favourite music video
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”
Favourite male pop artist
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Favourite female pop artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Favourite pop duo or group
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Favourite pop album
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry’s House
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Favourite pop song
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Favourite male country artist
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
Favourite female country artist
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Favourite country duo or group
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Favourite country album
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Favourite male hip-hop artist
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
