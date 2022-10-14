AMAs 2022 Nominations: Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny dominate

The nominations for the American Music Awards 2022 were announced.

American Music Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

A few weeks ago, the nominations for the American Music Awards 2022 were announced. Some of the biggest names in music will be competing for prestigious awards.

Advertisement

On Sunday, November 20, the American Music Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The host of the upcoming awards show has not yet been named.

This year, there have been some changes to the nominations, and some new categories have been added.

Check out the nominations list below:

Artist of the year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Advertisement

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New artist of the year

Advertisement

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the year

Advertisement

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favourite touring artist

Advertisement

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Favourite music video

Advertisement

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

Favourite male pop artist

Advertisement

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Favourite female pop artist

Advertisement

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Favourite pop duo or group

Advertisement

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favourite pop album

Advertisement

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Advertisement

Favourite pop song

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Advertisement

Favourite male country artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

Advertisement

Favourite female country artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Advertisement

Favourite country duo or group

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Advertisement

Favourite country album

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Advertisement

Favourite male hip-hop artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Advertisement

Also Read Kim Kardashian pays tribute to grandma before intimacy with Pete Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson paid tribute to her grandmother. In an...