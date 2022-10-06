Amber Heard ‘desperately’ wanted to marry Elon Musk

Amber Heard didn’t manage to get her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk to marry her.

“Amber was desperately trying to marry Elon and she wanted to use the same strategy on him like she used on Johnny,” according to reports.

“But Amber’s plan did not work out because Elon refused to marry her,” they add.

Amber has always said that she met Elon after getting divorced from Johnny Depp. But the Pirates of the Caribbean star says that’s not true.

But after a year of being together, Amber and Elon broke up.

Advertisement

At the time, an insider told PEOPLE magazine that Elon was the one who started the split.

“Elon is working day and night. This is his life and he loves it. He is in no position to be in a relationship right now and ended it,” revealed the source.

In November 2017, Elon made a contrary statement to Rolling Stones: “I just broke up with my girlfriend. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her. I think, I was really in love and it hurt bad.”

It’s also said that Amber “threw away” Elon when she found out that he didn’t want to settle down with her.

The relationship between Amber and Elon began in December 2016, but they broke up only a few months later.

Also Read Amber Heard used an alias to travel Spain to attack Depp The Aquaman star visited Europe with daughter Oonagh Paige Heard and Bianca...