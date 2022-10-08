Amber Heard flaunts meaningful tattoo amid her vacation

Amber Heard needed a break, so she took a plane to Spain. After her high-profile defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp in June, she took a break.

Pictures that DailyMail got of the Aquaman actress on vacation in Palma de Mallorca, Spain this week with a friend who was wearing a bikini show that she was having a good time.

Facial mapping science says that Amber has the most beautiful face in the world. She went to the beach in a black bikini and a semi-sheer white skirt and looked calm despite her ongoing fight with Depp.

On her relaxing outing, the blonde beauty showed off a Spanish quote that was tattooed on her left side: “I love you as some dark things are to be loved: in secret, between the shadow and the soul.”

The actress went to the park with her one-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige the day before and even stopped to talk to a person sitting on a bench.

In the middle of her fight with Depp, she was seen again. Just this week, Amber hired a new lawyer to try to get two insurance companies to pay the multimillion-dollar libel payout bill.

Even though she had to pay Depp a huge amount of money in damages, Amber seemed to be able to have a nice vacation.

At the end of a tense defamation trial in June, Heard was told to pay her ex-husband more than $10 million in damages for what he said about her.

She is being helped with her appeal of that verdict by David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown at the moment.