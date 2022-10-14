Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp verdict with 16-point appeal

Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp verdict with 16-point appeal

Articles
Advertisement
Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp verdict with 16-point appeal

Hot Take trial movie starring Johnny Depp and Amber Heard,

Advertisement
  • Amber Heard just filed a 16-point appeal against Johnny Depp.
  • Reasons for Heard’s appeal is that there is “clear and convincing evidence”.

Amber Heard just filed a 16-point appeal against Johnny Depp in an attempt to overturn the defamation case verdict.

Advertisement

Fox News Digital found out about the news, and one of the reasons for Heard’s appeal is that there is “clear and convincing evidence” of malice and that the court did not “invalidate” the damages from the Heard and Depp trial.

For those unversed, the appeal reads, “The trial court erred in allowing Mr. Depp to argue or suggest at trial that the jury could award damages based on statements or conduct occurring prior to the publication of the challenged op-ed.”

“The trial court erred in allowing Mr. Depp to argue or suggest at trial, and the jury to consider, whether the allegedly defamatory statements in the challenged op-ed were republications of statements Ms. Heard made in 2016 in connection with a domestic violence temporary restraining order she obtained against Mr. Depp.”

Also Read

Humaima Malick under heavy criticism for wearing bold outfit
Humaima Malick under heavy criticism for wearing bold outfit

Humaima Malick received harsh criticism over her choice of clothing. She can...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sanam Saeed talks for well-being of Pakistani Cinema over Indians
Sanam Saeed talks for well-being of Pakistani Cinema over Indians
Farhan Akhtar wishes Javed Akhtar birthday with beautiful note
Farhan Akhtar wishes Javed Akhtar birthday with beautiful note
Gohar Mumtaz returning back to small screen
Gohar Mumtaz returning back to small screen
Marvin Gaye III Arrested for Assault and domestic violence
Marvin Gaye III Arrested for Assault and domestic violence
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' trailer to release
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' trailer to release
Brooks Marks rated Jen Shah's liked tweets as awful
Brooks Marks rated Jen Shah's liked tweets as awful
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story