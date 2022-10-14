Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp verdict with 16-point appeal

Amber Heard just filed a 16-point appeal against Johnny Depp.

Reasons for Heard’s appeal is that there is “clear and convincing evidence”.

Amber Heard just filed a 16-point appeal against Johnny Depp in an attempt to overturn the defamation case verdict.

Advertisement

Fox News Digital found out about the news, and one of the reasons for Heard’s appeal is that there is “clear and convincing evidence” of malice and that the court did not “invalidate” the damages from the Heard and Depp trial.

For those unversed, the appeal reads, “The trial court erred in allowing Mr. Depp to argue or suggest at trial that the jury could award damages based on statements or conduct occurring prior to the publication of the challenged op-ed.”

“The trial court erred in allowing Mr. Depp to argue or suggest at trial, and the jury to consider, whether the allegedly defamatory statements in the challenged op-ed were republications of statements Ms. Heard made in 2016 in connection with a domestic violence temporary restraining order she obtained against Mr. Depp.”

Also Read Humaima Malick under heavy criticism for wearing bold outfit Humaima Malick received harsh criticism over her choice of clothing. She can...