Amber Heard used an alias to travel Spain to attack Depp

Amber Heard apparently travelled to Spain under a false name and appeared to be assaulting Johnny Depp after she lost to him in a sensational libel case.

According to a claim by Marca Magazine, the Aquaman star visited Europe with daughter Oonagh Paige Heard and her girlfriend Bianca Butti while going under the alias Martha Jane Canary.

In order to prevent any suspicions about her vacation, the publication said that Heard did not use her true name, according to Diario de Mallorca.

The woman whose name Heard used was from the Wild West era and was renowned for being a sharpshooter and Native American killer, therefore the identity the actor chose has a connection to the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

According to the article, Canary, also known as Calamity Jame, had a grudge against Native Americans in particular because they had resisted the arrival of settlers from the eastern region of the former Union.

According to the outlet, Heard’s use of the Canary name now appears to be an attempt to make fun of Depp, who has frequently emphasized that his family has Native American ancestry.

It’s also been reported that Depp claimed his great-great-grandmother was Cherokee or Creek Indian.

