Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amber Heard used an alias to travel Spain to attack Depp

Amber Heard used an alias to travel Spain to attack Depp

Articles
Advertisement
Amber Heard used an alias to travel Spain to attack Depp

Johnny Depp ‘intimidation’ of a nurse resulted in ‘negative consequences’

Advertisement
  • The Aquaman star visited Europe with daughter Oonagh Paige Heard and Bianca Butti.
  • Was going under the alias Martha Jane Canary, also known as Calamity Jame.
  • Depp has claimed his great-great-grandmother was Cherokee or Creek Indian.
Advertisement

Amber Heard apparently travelled to Spain under a false name and appeared to be assaulting Johnny Depp after she lost to him in a sensational libel case.

According to a claim by Marca Magazine, the Aquaman star visited Europe with daughter Oonagh Paige Heard and her girlfriend Bianca Butti while going under the alias Martha Jane Canary.

In order to prevent any suspicions about her vacation, the publication said that Heard did not use her true name, according to Diario de Mallorca.

The woman whose name Heard used was from the Wild West era and was renowned for being a sharpshooter and Native American killer, therefore the identity the actor chose has a connection to the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

According to the article, Canary, also known as Calamity Jame, had a grudge against Native Americans in particular because they had resisted the arrival of settlers from the eastern region of the former Union.

According to the outlet, Heard’s use of the Canary name now appears to be an attempt to make fun of Depp, who has frequently emphasized that his family has Native American ancestry.

Advertisement

It’s also been reported that Depp claimed his great-great-grandmother was Cherokee or Creek Indian.

Also Read

Amber Heard’s trip to Spain criticised by PR professionals
Amber Heard’s trip to Spain criticised by PR professionals

Amber Heard has been spotted enjoying her vacation in Spain with daughter...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gisele Bündchen returns to modelling amid divorce from Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen returns to modelling amid divorce from Tom Brady
Pregnant Blake lively shares hilarious maternity solution
Pregnant Blake lively shares hilarious maternity solution
Hailey Bieber shows in Nepo Baby T-shirt amid viral debate
Hailey Bieber shows in Nepo Baby T-shirt amid viral debate
Pregnant Rumer Willis spotted with boyfriend Derek Richard
Pregnant Rumer Willis spotted with boyfriend Derek Richard
Trolls mock Alec Baldwin when Hilaria gets 1 M Instagram followers
Trolls mock Alec Baldwin when Hilaria gets 1 M Instagram followers
Ed and Liz Scrap wedding date (break up an 11th time)
Ed and Liz Scrap wedding date (break up an 11th time) "90 Days''
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story