Ameesha Patel shares decade old photo with Shahid Kapoor from dinner party.

Ameesha Patel has been religiously sharing unseen throwback pictures.

In the picture, a younger-looking Shahid Kapoor is seen in a blue t-shirt.

Ameesha wrote, ‘weekends .. when @shahidkapoor came over to @kuunalgoomer house for dinner.’

Ameesha Patel has been uploading old photos that have never been seen before on social media. On Sunday, she posted a picture of Shahid Kapoor at the home of movie producer Kuunal Goomer. Ameesha’s close friend, Kuunal’s wife, also joined them.

In the picture, Shahid Kapoor is wearing a blue t-shirt and looks much younger than he is. He took a picture with Ameesha and her friend, who were both dressed in black. The Gadar actor wrote in the post’s caption, Throwback weekends .. when @shahidkapoor came over to @kuunalgoomer house for dinner .. cute pik with me and @shammli (@kuunalgoomer wife n my best friend..fun evening full of jokes and laughter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

