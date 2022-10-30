Ameesha Patel shares decade old photo with Shahid Kapoor from dinner party.

Ameesha Patel clears the air about Imran Abbas, ‘I was meeting my buddy’
Ameesha Patel opened up about dating rumors with Imran Abbas. She said...
Ameesha Patel has been uploading old photos that have never been seen before on social media. On Sunday, she posted a picture of Shahid Kapoor at the home of movie producer Kuunal Goomer. Ameesha’s close friend, Kuunal’s wife, also joined them.
In the picture, Shahid Kapoor is wearing a blue t-shirt and looks much younger than he is. He took a picture with Ameesha and her friend, who were both dressed in black. The Gadar actor wrote in the post’s caption, Throwback weekends .. when @shahidkapoor came over to @kuunalgoomer house for dinner .. cute pik with me and @shammli (@kuunalgoomer wife n my best friend..fun evening full of jokes and laughter.”
