Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Ameesha Patel shares decade old photo with Shahid Kapoor from dinner party.
Ameesha Patel shares decade old photo with Shahid Kapoor from dinner party.

Ameesha Patel shares decade old photo with Shahid Kapoor from dinner party.

Articles
Advertisement
Ameesha Patel shares decade old photo with Shahid Kapoor from dinner party.

Ameesha Patel shares decade old photo with Shahid Kapoor from dinner party.

Advertisement
  • Ameesha Patel has been religiously sharing unseen throwback pictures.
  • In the picture, a younger-looking Shahid Kapoor is seen in a blue t-shirt.
  • Ameesha wrote, ‘weekends .. when @shahidkapoor came over to @kuunalgoomer house for dinner.’
Advertisement

Ameesha Patel has been uploading old photos that have never been seen before on social media. On Sunday, she posted a picture of Shahid Kapoor at the home of movie producer Kuunal Goomer. Ameesha’s close friend, Kuunal’s wife, also joined them.

In the picture, Shahid Kapoor is wearing a blue t-shirt and looks much younger than he is. He took a picture with Ameesha and her friend, who were both dressed in black. The Gadar actor wrote in the post’s caption, Throwback weekends .. when @shahidkapoor came over to @kuunalgoomer house for dinner .. cute pik with me and @shammli (@kuunalgoomer wife n my best friend..fun evening full of jokes and laughter.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

Advertisement

Also Read

Ameesha Patel clears the air about Imran Abbas, ‘I was meeting my buddy’
Ameesha Patel clears the air about Imran Abbas, ‘I was meeting my buddy’

Ameesha Patel opened up about dating rumors with Imran Abbas. She said...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Siddharth Anand talks about his superhit films War & Pathaan
Siddharth Anand talks about his superhit films War & Pathaan
Jennifer Lopez thanks Emme for her assistance during the Super Bowl halftime performance
Jennifer Lopez thanks Emme for her assistance during the Super Bowl halftime performance
Director Siddharth Anand on Pathaan defeating boycott gang
Director Siddharth Anand on Pathaan defeating boycott gang
Siddharth Anand revealed Pathaan was planned before War
Siddharth Anand revealed Pathaan was planned before War
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin recall their lovely memories of engagement
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin recall their lovely memories of engagement
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart are dating?
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart are dating?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story