American Idol runner-up Willie Spence dies at 23 in car accident

  • Willie Spence was killed when his Jeep ‘left the roadway’ and slammed with the rear of a tractor-trailer.
  • Spence placed second in season 19 of American Idol, losing to Chayce Beckham.
  • The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating why Spence’s car swerved off the road.
According to sources, American Idol runner-up Willie Spence was killed in an automobile accident in the United States.

According to reports, the 23-year-old musician was killed when his Jeep ‘left the roadway’ and slammed with the rear of a tractor-trailer that had stopped on the hard shoulder near Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Spence was from Georgia and placed second in season 19 of American Idol, losing to Chayce Beckham.

Tuesday, Marion County medical examiner Barbara O’Neal cited “multisystem trauma due to motor vehicle accident” as the cause of death for Spence, who was declared dead at the site.

The singer and the 68-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer were both wearing seat belts, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating why Spence’s car swerved off the road, according to a spokeswoman.

The singing competition show also released a statement saying Spence “was a true talent who lit up every room he entered. We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence.”

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
