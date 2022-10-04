Amit Sadh meets Jeremy Samuel Piven while holidaying in US

Amit Sadh wrote about his interaction with Jeremy and posted a photo of himself with him on Instagram.

The actor-comedian-producer from America has a big impact on Amit.

Jeremy is best known for playing Ari Gold in the hit comedy series “Entourage.”

Amit Sadh, an actor best known for his roles in the Netflix shows “Breathe” and “Kai Po Che!: Brothers…For Life,” recently met Golden Globe Award-winning Hollywood actor Jeremy Samuel Piven while on vacation in the United States. The actor-comedian-producer from America has a big impact on Amit.

Even more, the actor wrote about his interaction with Jeremy and posted a photo of himself with him on Instagram.

Amit wrote in the caption: “Jeremy Piven’s portrayal of Ari Gold (Entourage) is one of the first few performances that inspired me when I started my acting career. It continues even today after meeting him, I find him bold, and he has the fortitude and courage to push through life’s ordeals. He has greatly influenced me so much that it helped me to understand that there is a great message under the mess we come across in our life (sic).”

Expressing his gratitude, he further mentioned: “Thank you brother for opening up to me. I cherish the stories of your life, which you shared with me. I look forward to your next film and can’t wait to see you tap dancing. This friendship shall continue. @borncarioca Thank you for making this happen – and for the shadow that lurks on this image, says it all.”

Jeremy is best known for playing Ari Gold in the hit comedy series “Entourage.” For which he received three straight Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe nomination.Meanwhile, in his upcoming short film, “Ghuspaith – Beyond Borders,” Amit, who recently wrapped up filming for season 3 of “Breathe,” will play a photojournalist.