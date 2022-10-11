Amitabh Bachchan had a film screening tribute on his 80th birthday

Amitabh Bachchan had a film screening of Amar Akbar Anthony as a tribute to his legacy.

Many Bollywood actors including Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted in the screening.

Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan watched their father’s film at midnight.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 today, to celebrate the veteran actor, fans gathered outside his house. Where the actor surprised them with a meet and greet. On his milestone, ‘Bachchan’s Back to the Beginning’ showcases his blockbusters, Bollywood superstars such as Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor and Shabana Azmi made it extra special by joining it. The film aired was Amar Akbar Anthony that was loved by everyone.

Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan also gave a private tribute to their father by watching his film Don at midnight. The two were seen clapping and dancing with fans. Shweta Bachchan headed to Instagram to post the video and also shared Ananya Panday’s videos.

Ananya posted a video of the same and wrote, “I got to watch ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ in theatres in 2022 with my Papa who had seen it 20 times in theatres when it released in 1977 we got to experience the film with the best @azmishabana18 ji watching the film with us (you can hear someone screaming – woh ladki idhar hai – when she comes on screen) We miss you, it was magical seeing you on screen Rishi ji, Vinod ji & Parveen ji love you @neetu54 ji I can’t even begin to describe the feeling of watching this film in cinemas a houseful theatre – everyone cheering, whistling, dancing, singing, mouthing dialogues and celebrating the magic that is Amit Ji and the movies thank you for this unforgettable experience.”

Also Read Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Goodbye’ fails at the box office According to Hindustan Times, the newly released film Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan...