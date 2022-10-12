Amitabh Bachchan looks regal in ethnic wear

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most famous people in the entertainment industry.

One of the most famous people in the entertainment business is Amitabh Bachchan. The well-known person just turned 80 yesterday. Fans from all over the world didn’t surprise anyone by sending Big B lots of birthday wishes and love on his big day. Even his children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, wrote cute things about the event on social media.

Shweta Bachchan uploaded images on Instagram of Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday festivities. In the first photo, Shweta and Big B are cuddling. Both looked princely in ethnic prints. Abhishek and Shweta are shown close to Sr. Bachchan. Abhishek looked good with a yellow kurta and leggings. Three individuals grinned as they posed for the photo.

In the caption for the post, Shweta wrote, “Twinning & Winning – perfect end to an amazing day (white heart emojis)”.

Yesterday, Abhishek posted a video to Instagram showing him and Jaya Bachchan surprising Big B on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 for his birthday. He also wrote a long caption about how hard he had to work and how secretive he had to be to surprise the megastar on his birthday.

Amitabh Bachchan appeared in Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati. Uunchai stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra.

