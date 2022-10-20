Amitabh Bachchan recalls dad’s words when he couldn’t act in play

Amitabh Bachchan once practised for his school play, but he was unable to participate in the final presentation since he was sick at the time.

When the actor was depressed, his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, advised him to be positive and trust that God has a better plan.

During a conversation with a contestant on his well-known quiz programme Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh reflected about his early years.

Amitabh revealed that he took part in school plays based on Agatha Christie’s work And Then There Were None when contender Surabhi Geetey mentioned that she loves the author. He was assuming the judge’s position.

Amitabh said, “I was there till the final day practice and when I actually had to act on the stage I was diagnosed with measles and was asked to stay at the hospital. Unfortunately I couldn’t take part in this play, someone else ended up doing my part. My hospital was on higher ground so I could see them and hear what was happening and watch how the other was performing. My parents had also come because it was founder’s day and they got to know that I was sick and they came to the hospital and sat with me until the play was going on.”

He added, “My Bapuji sat beside me till the play finished and he taught me a very big lesson that day ‘mann ka ho toh acha, nah ho toh zyaada acha (It is good if things go as per your plan, if not, it is evens better). Later I asked him mann ka ho toh acha na ho toh zyaada acha kaise ho sakta hain (It is good indeed if things go as per plan, but how can it be better if things do not go as per per plan)? He then told me that if things do not go as per your plan, it’s way better because it is God’s plan and his will definitely be something big and better for you in future.”

Recalling the rehearsals, Amitabh added, “In the story slowly everyone dies in the play and side workers were supposed to pick up the dead bodies and the judge gets up in the last. In my school, the workers were picking up everyone and also picking me up and I was telling them to not pick me up, I have to talk still.”