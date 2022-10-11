Amitabh Bachchan surprises fans with a midnight meet and greet

On Tuesday, October 11, Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 years old.

On Tuesday, October 11, Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 years old. Dozens of the actor’s admirers gathered in front of his Mumbai house Jalsa to celebrate his birthday and try to catch a peek of their hero. The seasoned actor also delivered a strong performance. Amitabh shocked his followers by exiting Jalsa’s gate and engaging them in conversation shortly after midnight.

A news organisation released a video of Amitabh emerging from his bungalow’s gates in a night suit and headgear as adoring admirers wished and greeted him just after midnight. The actor, who was there with his daughter Shwet Bachchan Nanda, waved and greeted the crowd of onlookers. Other films from outside Jalsa that were uploaded by fans and photographers show people emulating a carnival with banners, birthday cakes, caps, and various memorabilia.

Throughout the course of Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan received birthday greetings from a number of his professional associates, including Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Karan Johar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the veteran actor with a ‘long and healthy life’. In response, Amitabh tweeted in Hindi, “Respected Shri Narendra Modi ji, I am thankful for your wishes. Your blessing in the form of words, will always be my source of inspiration.”

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan, along with the rest of the family and mother Jaya Bachchan, uploaded a video of how they arranged a birthday surprise for Amitabh at his place of employment, the Kaun Banega Crorepati sets. Amitabh was seen in the video becoming moved by the gesture.

Amitabh’s most recent appearance was in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, which hit theatres last Friday. Rashmika Mandanna makes her Bollywood debut in the movie as well. Next up for the actor is Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. The movie, which also features Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, and Anupam Kher, will be released on November 11.