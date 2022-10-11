Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Goodbye’ fails at the box office

Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Goodbye’ fails at the box office

Articles
Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Goodbye’ fails at the box office

Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Goodbye’ fails at the box office

Advertisement
  • According to Hindustan Times, the newly released film Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna bombs at the box office, and it seems that the picture’s future is grim.
  • According to various sources, the movie has been able to amass a total of about INR 3.87 crore in India during its first three days of release, while its total collection throughout the world now stands at INR 5.16 crore.
  • This is one of the worst opening weekends for a big Hindi film so far in the current calendar year at the box office.
Advertisement

The newly released film Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna bombs at the box office, and it seems that the picture’s future is grim.

According to various sources, the movie has been able to amass a total of about INR 3.87 crore in India during its first three days of release, while its total collection throughout the world now stands at INR 5.16 crore. This is one of the worst opening weekends for a big Hindi film so far in the current calendar year at the box office.

Due to the film’s poor performance so far, it is anticipated that it would be removed from theatres in the near future. According to industry insiders, it is possible that the picture may not even break the 10 crore Indian rupee threshold at the domestic box office.

Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan appear in this film, which is a dark comedy about the death of a lady and how her family prepares for her burial. The film also features Pavail Gulati. The primary objective of the movie is to impress upon viewers how important it is to support one another during both happy and difficult times.

Also Read

Dharmendra wishes Amitabh Bachchan on Uunchai with Sholay pic
Dharmendra wishes Amitabh Bachchan on Uunchai with Sholay pic

Dharmendra posted a throwback photo of himself and Amitabh Bachchan from the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Britney Spears immediately regrets after getting a new tattoo
Britney Spears immediately regrets after getting a new tattoo
"I have not been on drugs to lose weight!" says Kyle Richards
Lisa Marie Presley cause of death remains undetermined
Lisa Marie Presley cause of death remains undetermined
Katie Holmes almost quit acting at the age of 17
Katie Holmes almost quit acting at the age of 17
Jonathan Majors on What Makes Kang the
Jonathan Majors on What Makes Kang the "Biggest, Baddest MCU Villain" in the Wasp: Quantumania"
SZA and Taylor Swift deny rumours of a fight over rankings
SZA and Taylor Swift deny rumours of a fight over rankings
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story