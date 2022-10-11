Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Goodbye’ fails at the box office

According to Hindustan Times, the newly released film Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna bombs at the box office, and it seems that the picture’s future is grim.

According to various sources, the movie has been able to amass a total of about INR 3.87 crore in India during its first three days of release, while its total collection throughout the world now stands at INR 5.16 crore.

This is one of the worst opening weekends for a big Hindi film so far in the current calendar year at the box office.

Advertisement

The newly released film Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna bombs at the box office, and it seems that the picture’s future is grim.

According to various sources, the movie has been able to amass a total of about INR 3.87 crore in India during its first three days of release, while its total collection throughout the world now stands at INR 5.16 crore. This is one of the worst opening weekends for a big Hindi film so far in the current calendar year at the box office.

Due to the film’s poor performance so far, it is anticipated that it would be removed from theatres in the near future. According to industry insiders, it is possible that the picture may not even break the 10 crore Indian rupee threshold at the domestic box office.

Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan appear in this film, which is a dark comedy about the death of a lady and how her family prepares for her burial. The film also features Pavail Gulati. The primary objective of the movie is to impress upon viewers how important it is to support one another during both happy and difficult times.

Also Read Dharmendra wishes Amitabh Bachchan on Uunchai with Sholay pic Dharmendra posted a throwback photo of himself and Amitabh Bachchan from the...