Ananya Panday shine in green sequin lehenga

Ananya Panday is one of her generation’s most gorgeous actors. In Punit Malhotra’s Student of the Year 2, she made her Bollywood debut. Since then, she’s made her way. Ananya impresses fans, followers, and the fashion police with her fashion and acting talents. She posts stunning Instagram avatars and has great style. Monday, the 23-year-old actress uploaded images of herself in a green sequined lehenga on Instagram. This kept her followers thrilled with her flair.

The Khaali Peeli actress looked mesmerising as she posed naturally for the pictures. She wore a beautiful lehenga with sequins, along with a blouse without sleeves and a dupatta. Ananya chose to wear glam makeup, and her hair was done in soft waves. She wore a pair of bangles and a big ring to go with her outfit. Also, don’t forget her jhumkas, which added to her beauty. As her picture was taken, the actress from Liger struck some pretty poses.

Ananya just revealed Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. Next year’s release. Ananya announced the project with a motion teaser, “Aapki Dream Girl Phir Se Aa Rahi, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par.” #DreamGirl2 opens June 29, 2023.” Dream Girl 2 is a spiritual successor to Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Dream Girl. Ekta and Shobha Kapoor are producing.

She also had Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav from Gehraiyaan. The film was scripted by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh.

