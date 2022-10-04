Advertisement
Ananya Panday's gym trainer calls her a 'sloth',

  • Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were last seen together in the movie Liger.
  • On the other hand, the actress also likes to stay in shape.
  • She goes to the gym every chance she gets, but she loves Yoga more.
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were last seen together in the movie Liger. The movie didn’t do well at the theatre. But people who saw the movie didn’t like how she acted. On the other hand, the actress also likes to stay in shape. She goes to the gym every chance she gets, but she loves Yoga more. She shows a lot of pictures from the classes. The actress is often seen coming out of yoga classes. She also posted a new update to her Instagram stories today.

Ananya shared her Instagram stories while wearing black shorts and a grey t-shirt that said “Sloth Yoga” on it. She always wore a bun with her hair. The Gehraiyaan actress showed off her clear skin without any makeup. She was pleased to pose for her trainer. “When a sloth shows up on Monday,” was what Anushka wrote. Ayushmann Khurrana will also be in the movie Dream Girl 2, which was just announced by the actress. The movie will come out next year.

The motion teaser was released a few weeks ago. The actress wrote, “Aapki Dream Girl Phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par. #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023.”

Ananya Panday

On the work front, Ananya will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It will also feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. It is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh. The actress recently collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor. However, details of the same are not out yet.

