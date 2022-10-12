Angela Lansbury passes away at 96

Angela Lansbury died five days before her 97th birthday.

She won five Tony Awards, most recently for Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit in 2009.

Viola Davis: “Thought you would live forever”. Catherine Zeta-Jones: “Working with Dame Angela will forever be one of the joys of my life”.

Angela Lansbury, actress of Murder, She Wrote, died at 96 on Tuesday, her family said. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11.”

She died five days before her 97th birthday. The London-born actor won five Tony Awards, most recently for Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit in 2009. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street was her most famous role on Broadway. Mame, Dear World, and Gypsy were her other Tony triumphs.

Actors’ Equity released a statement mourning Lansbury’s death “A star of stage, TV and movies, Lansbury was an Equity member for an astounding 65 years. She leaves behind a library of work to enjoy for many generations. We send our condolences to her friends and family.”

Several actors, including Viola Davis, paid tribute to the actress, “Thought you would live forever. What an absolutely beautiful legacy you’ve left. You have influenced generations of actors to aspire to excellence. Rest well!!! May flights of angels.”

Read these touching tributes:

Advertisement The great Angela Lansbury – one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met has left us. Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always. #ripAngelaLansbury — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) October 11, 2022

It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist. From “Mame” to “Bedknobs” to “Murder She Wrote” to “B&TB” to “Mary Poppins Returns” she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend🙏 pic.twitter.com/CTFlrL5GPU — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2022

Josh Gad said, "It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. # AngelaLansbury was that artist. From "Mame" to "Bedknobs" to "Murder She Wrote" to "B&TB" to "Mary Poppins Returns" she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend."

Catherine Zeta-Jones said working with Dame Angela will “forever be one of the joys of my life” Jason Alexander called her “one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met.”

