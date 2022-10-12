Advertisement
Angela Lansbury passes away at 96

Angela Lansbury passes away at 96

Articles
Angela Lansbury passes away at 96

Angela Lansbury passes away at 96

  • Angela Lansbury died five days before her 97th birthday.
  • She won five Tony Awards, most recently for Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit in 2009.
  • Viola Davis: “Thought you would live forever”. Catherine Zeta-Jones: “Working with Dame Angela will forever be one of the joys of my life”.
Angela Lansbury, actress of Murder, She Wrote, died at 96 on Tuesday, her family said. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11.”

She died five days before her 97th birthday. The London-born actor won five Tony Awards, most recently for Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit in 2009. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street was her most famous role on Broadway. Mame, Dear World, and Gypsy were her other Tony triumphs.

Actors’ Equity released a statement mourning Lansbury’s death “A star of stage, TV and movies, Lansbury was an Equity member for an astounding 65 years. She leaves behind a library of work to enjoy for many generations. We send our condolences to her friends and family.”

Several actors, including Viola Davis, paid tribute to the actress, “Thought you would live forever. What an absolutely beautiful legacy you’ve left. You have influenced generations of actors to aspire to excellence. Rest well!!! May flights of angels.”

Read these touching tributes:

Josh Gad said, “It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. # AngelaLansbury was that artist. From “Mame” to “Bedknobs” to “Murder She Wrote” to “B&TB” to “Mary Poppins Returns” she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones said working with Dame Angela will “forever be one of the joys of my life” Jason Alexander called her “one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met.”











