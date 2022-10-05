Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are Hollywood A-listers.

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of “emotional and physical abuse” in court documents.

Wanted actress revealed she sought divorce after a series of violent episodes during a vacation in September 2016.

Advertisement

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are Hollywood A-listers. Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of “emotional and physical abuse” in court documents.

Wanted actress revealed she sought divorce after a series of violent episodes during a vacation in September 2016.

Angelina Jolie filed a cross-complaint in their ongoing legal battle over the sale of a vineyard they owned jointly in the south of France. A spokesman for Jolie called it “another rehash that harms the family.” The FBI report concealed up these divorce-related charges.

According to the records, “Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive to Jolie and their children, who were between the ages of 8 and 15 at the time.” Jolie and their children were between the ages of 8 and 15. The incident took place throughout the course of a flight. One of Pitt’s children is reported to have suffered from “choking” after the actor “poured beer and red wine” on them.

According to the docs, “after landing, the actor reportedly prevented his family from exiting the aircraft and physically attacked one of his children for a second time.”

Jolie’s lawyers said Pitt “periodically came out of the back of the plane to shout and swear at them,” but she and her children remained “calm and hushed under blankets”

Advertisement

Pitt wasn’t penalised, Jolie filed for divorce within five days, and the FBI investigated. In 2016, the FBI investigated but didn’t pursue charges. Pitt and Jolie’s children received shared custody in 2021.

Pitt rejects all charges despite much debate.

The couple has a long-running legal battle over their French home and winery, Chateau Miraval SA.

Jolie earned headlines at work for helping flood victims in Pakistan. Jolie visited Pakistan to see earthquake victims.

Pitt recently appeared in Bullet Train and Babylon and is presently working on Americanah.

Also Read Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt swore and choked their children midair Brad Pitt is accused of physically abusing his own children. Jolie supported...