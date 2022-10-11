Angelina Jolie is referred as “another” Amber Heard by users

Angelina Jolie has been labelled as “another” Amber Heard by social media users.

She accused Brad Pitt of physically abusing her and their kids.

Maleficent actor alleged that he “choked one of the children and struck another in the face”.

Social media users have referred to Angelina Jolie as “another” Amber Heard after she accused Brad Pitt of physically abusing her and their children during a 2016 plane dispute.

The Maleficent actor claimed in court documents acquired by Page Six that the Bullet Train actress “choked one of the children and struck another in the face.”

Pitt allegedly “grabbed” Jolie “by the head and shook her,” and “at one point, he spilled beer on Jolie; at another, he threw beer and red wine on the children,” according to Jolie’s claims.

According to Glamour Magazine, a Twitter user posted a screenshot of the news article with the message, “Looks like we have another #AmberHeard.”

“Now tell me the difference between Amber Heard and Angelina Jolie apart from their age difference: husband snatching, knife loving, blood carrying, public manipulating, tears faking, news planting, narcissistic and vindictive personality traits, playbook of men hating agenda. etc,” a different user chimed in.

Heard’s name has been used online to disparage women who came out against domestic violence since after the high-profile defamation case Johnny Depp brought against the Aquaman actor.

“Since the trial, ‘another Amber Heard’ has become shorthand to call women liars for speaking out about abuse or just for being ‘unlikeable.’” as writer and photographer Cat Cardenas noted.

“In the last month it’s been used against Meghan Markle, Evan Rachel Wood, Olivia Wilde, and now Angelina Jolie, predictable and disgusting,” according to Cardenas.

