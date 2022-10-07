Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Angeline Jolie allegedly poisoned Brad Pitt’s kids against him

Angeline Jolie allegedly poisoned Brad Pitt’s kids against him

Articles
Advertisement
Angeline Jolie allegedly poisoned Brad Pitt’s kids against him

Angeline Jolie allegedly poisoned Brad Pitt’s kids against him

Advertisement
  • Brad Pitt reportedly shares a fractured relationship with his six children.
  • Angelina Jolie accused him of “choking one of the children and striking another in the face” during their 2016 altercation.
  • A close insider to Pitt defended him, saying he doesn’t deserve to be treated like a criminal.
Advertisement

Brad Pitt reportedly shares a fractured relationship with his kids because his ex-wife Angeline Jolie has “poisoned” them against their father.

After Angelina Jolie accused him of “choking one of the children and striking another in the face” during their 2016 aircraft altercation, a close insider to the Bullet Train star defended him.

According to a source who spoke to TMZ, Pitt’s relationships with his six children are “restricted and strained” as a result of the Maleficent actor’s defamation campaign.

The actor’s source claimed that Angelina Jolie “poisoned” the children against their father, making it such that he has little to no interaction with them.

Parents to Maddox (age 21), Pax (age 18), Zahara (age 17), Shiloh (age 16), and the twins Knox and Vivienne (ages 14), Pitt and Jolie split in 2016 after a 12-year romance.

Earlier, another source told that ever since the alleged plane abuse of Pitt, his elder kids have “essentially kicked their dad to the curb years ago.”

Advertisement

“Maddox, Pax and Zahara don’t really see both sides of the picture,” the insider stated. “They’re Team Angelina.”

However, the former lovers’ daughter Shiloh does not agree with her elder siblings as she has been trying to “encourage” her them “to have a relationship with their dad.”

“Because he’s always been there for them, and he’s a human being and doesn’t deserve to be treated like a monstrous criminal,” the source noted

Also Read

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of physically abusing her on a private plane
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of physically abusing her on a private plane

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are Hollywood A-listers. Angelina Jolie accuses Brad...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story