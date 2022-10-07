Angeline Jolie allegedly poisoned Brad Pitt’s kids against him

Brad Pitt reportedly shares a fractured relationship with his six children.

Angelina Jolie accused him of “choking one of the children and striking another in the face” during their 2016 altercation.

A close insider to Pitt defended him, saying he doesn’t deserve to be treated like a criminal.

Brad Pitt reportedly shares a fractured relationship with his kids because his ex-wife Angeline Jolie has “poisoned” them against their father.

After Angelina Jolie accused him of “choking one of the children and striking another in the face” during their 2016 aircraft altercation, a close insider to the Bullet Train star defended him.

According to a source who spoke to TMZ, Pitt’s relationships with his six children are “restricted and strained” as a result of the Maleficent actor’s defamation campaign.

The actor’s source claimed that Angelina Jolie “poisoned” the children against their father, making it such that he has little to no interaction with them.

Parents to Maddox (age 21), Pax (age 18), Zahara (age 17), Shiloh (age 16), and the twins Knox and Vivienne (ages 14), Pitt and Jolie split in 2016 after a 12-year romance.

Earlier, another source told that ever since the alleged plane abuse of Pitt, his elder kids have “essentially kicked their dad to the curb years ago.”

“Maddox, Pax and Zahara don’t really see both sides of the picture,” the insider stated. “They’re Team Angelina.”

However, the former lovers’ daughter Shiloh does not agree with her elder siblings as she has been trying to “encourage” her them “to have a relationship with their dad.”

“Because he’s always been there for them, and he’s a human being and doesn’t deserve to be treated like a monstrous criminal,” the source noted

