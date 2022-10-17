Anil Kapoor sends Sanjay Kapoor birthday wishes with throwback photos

Advertisement
  • Anil Kapoor wished brother Sanjay a happy 57th birthday on Instagram.
  • He posted old photos and penned a touching note for his special day.
  • Sanjay hosted a midnight party with his family and close friends in Dubai.
On Instagram, actor Anil Kapoor wished actor-brother Sanjay Kapoor a happy 57th birthday. He posted numerous old photos and penned a touching note for his special day. Sanjay hosted a midnight birthday party with his family and close friends in a hotel in Dubai. At the gathering, people including Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor were sighted.

Sanjay may be seen standing next to Anil in one of the old photos that Anil shared, holding a sieve in his hands. In the image, he was smiling. Additionally, Anil shared a photo of his brother Boney Kapoor, a producer, and Sanjay from their youth. Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay, and Anil were in the other group picture. The photograph appeared to be from an earlier photo shoot, as everyone was seen grinning and posing for the camera.

 

“Sanjay, I admire your spirit, humor, never die attitude, the way you look after and love our mother and your family,” Anil Kapoor wrote with the photographs when he shared them on Instagram.

I really believe that your 60th year will be the start of even more amazing decades for you, both as a family man and as an artist! Sanjay, happy 60th birthday! Dear @sanjaykapoor2500, I love you. In response to his post, Sanjay said, “Love you too.” Dancer Mukti Mohan and his actor-wife Maheep Kapoor added heart emojis to the images.

“Beautiful pictures, wonderful moments, three bros together,” one of the viewers remarked. Another admirer commented, “Love this. I relived my 80s. “Love you all, Kapoor family,” another fan said. Sanjay’s birthday was celebrated by many fans, who also sent loving emojis.

The parents of Sanjay are Nirmal and Surinder Kapoor. He has one sister, Reena Kapoor, and two older brothers, Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. Maheep Kapoor and he were married in 1997. Jahaan Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are the couple’s two kids. With Bedhadak, their daughter Shanaya will soon make her acting debut. Shashank Khaitan will helm the movie.

Anil will soon be seen with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s film Fighter. Even the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor film Animal is on his plans.

