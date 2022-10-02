Anil Kapoor shares photo with co-stars of Shakti

Anil Kapoor played Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson in Shakti.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is multifaceted. He got noticed in Meri Jung after a small role in Hamare Tumhare. Since then, he’s had many box-office hits. He worked with Dilip Kumar and Smita Patil during his long career. Today, his film Shakti turns 40. The JugJugg Jeeyo actor shared film clips on Twitter.

“40 years of Shakti .. remembering Yusaf Saab / the great Dilip Kumar, Smita Patil who was so kind and generous during the shooting and the producers Mushir and Riyaz…” Scenes are collaged. Anil says goodbye from the train in one scene and meets Dilip Kumar and Smita Patil in another. Anil appeared in Shakti. He played Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson. Dilip Kumar’s son was Big B.

Ramesh Sippy directed the crime drama. Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhee Gulzar, Smita Patil, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Amrish Puri star.

Take a look:

Four Filmfare Awards were given. Last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. He’ll next be seen in The Night Manager’s Indian version. Spy thriller. It’s over. He has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

