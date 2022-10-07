Ankur Bhatia says working in Arya has changed his career big time

Ankur Bhatia suggests that his career might be separated into phases prior to and after the show.

He is now swamped with work, including Ali Abbas Zafar’s Shahid Kapoor-starring film Bloody Money.

But few are aware that Bhatia nearly declined the show’s offer at first.

Before the introduction of the well-liked web series Arya, Ankur Bhatia was well-known for his roles as actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s husband in Sarbjit (2016) and then as Shraddha Kapoor’s spouse in Haseena Parkar (2017). He suggests that his career might be separated into phases prior to and after the show.

He is now swamped with work, including Ali Abbas Zafar’s Shahid Kapoor-starring film Bloody Money. “Arya changed my career big time, because before that I had done a stint in films. But my career took off after this show. People liked my role as Sangram, Arya’s (played by actor Sushmita Sen) brother, and it connected really well. From there, it was picked up for a second season, it was great,” says the 42-year-old.

Bhatia, who is currently shooting for another web project, says, “Something, that I have followed right since the beginning of my career is that I never said a yes to any project in one go. I have been selective. I did Sarbjit, and then I waited for a year-and-a-half because I was not keen on playing similar roles again. Then, I did Haseena Parkar, and after a two year gap I signed Arya.”

But few are aware that Bhatia nearly declined the show’s offer at first. He says, “I was in New York then, and approached by the casting director Abhimanyu Ray. He didn’t disclose that I was playing Sushmita Sen’s brother. I had played a husband in two films until then, so I wasn’t very keen.” Bhatia, of course, liked the role, and he had seen the original Dutch drama series Penoza.