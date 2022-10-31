Anna Faris discloses shocking remark from her son Jack Pratt

Anna Faris’ reveals the remarks spoken by her son.

Anna Faris revealed the startling remarks spoken by her and ex Chris Pratt’s 10-year-old son. Continue reading for more information from her exclusive interview.

In his ten years, Anna Faris’ son has learned quite a few NSFW expressions.

When asked if she and co-star Toni Collette allow their children to watch the movies in which they appear, Anna admitted she’s “relaxed” about such limits, which may have resulted in an unexpected occurrence with her son Jack, whom she has with ex Chris Pratt.

“I am much more relaxed. I shouldn’t be,” Anna told. “Apparently my son said the other day—and he said it to the television I guess—but in front of some kids, he said, ‘Suck my balls.'”

The House Bunny star went on to say that she wasn’t there at the time and that “another parent” witnessed Jack’s choice of words.

All kidding aside, Anna described her experience raising her son as “awesome.”

“I love having a 10-year-old boy,” stated the 45-year-old.”He is hysterical. And I feel like I’m a child myself. So maybe he’s just raising himself. So we’ll see how that goes. How he turns out.”

The actress said, “I’m crazy about him. I can’t wait to grab him. Everyday.”

And how does Toni feel about her children, Sage Florence Galafassi, 14, and Arlo Robert Galafassi, 8, whom she shares with husband Dave Galafassi, watching her films?

“There are very few that my kids can see,” the United States of Tara alum plainly revealed.

