Anne Hathaway says her ‘Devil Wears Prada’ look was ‘accidental’

Anne Hathaway’s outfit at the Michael Kors show looked just like her character in “Devil Wears Prada”.

The Oscar winner said it was an accident.

Fans also drew attention to the seating arrangement.

The Emmy winner discussed her New York Fashion Week outfit at the Michael Kors presentation, which made news for its startling likeness to what her character, Andrea “Andy” Sachs, would’ve worn in the 2006 movie, during an interview on Today on Wednesday.

Fans also drew attention to the seating arrangement, which put the actress next to Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, who served as the model for Andy’s boss Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep) in the film and book.

“Everyone was so excited because here you are next to Anna Wintour who famously was the inspiration for the Devil Wears Prada [and] you’re looking like your character Andy — was this on purpose [or] was this by just design?” questioned Savannah Guthrie, host of Today.

The 39-year-old actress subsequently said that her internet-shattering dress was “an accident.”

The Oscar winner said of her previous outfit, “It was sort of nuts wasn’t it,” and added that it didn’t turn out as she had hoped.

Advertisement Anne Hathaway talks about her iconic Fashion Week moment next to Anna Wintour: “I looked in the mirror and I thought ‘Oh that’s funny, I wonder if anybody will notice.’” pic.twitter.com/EdRkVioqMW — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 12, 2022

